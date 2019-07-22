HARRISONBURG — Roughly 200 motorcyclists from American Legions across the state roared into James Madison University’s Memorial Hall Saturday morning as part of their annual Virginia Legacy Scholarship Run.
Eddie Humes, commander of American Legion Post 188 on Waterman Drive in Harrisonburg, was there to greet them.
“I’m extremely proud,” he said. “This is veterans helping veterans and veterans helping the community.”
The motorcycle runs raises money for scholarships for children of post-9/11 military personnel who have been killed or have become more than 50% disabled.
Last year, the run raised $1.2 million nationwide, including $25,000 from Virginia.
The National Scholarship Ride takes place in August. It began in 2006.
The motorcyclists kicked off Friday in Sandstone and continued through Charlottesville into Winchester for the night.
The next morning, they headed to Harrisonburg before making their way to the end of the run in Spotsylvania County.
The group drove about 475 miles.
While in the Friendly City, the veterans laid a wreath at the Veterans War Memorial to honor fallen veterans, including post-9/11 soldiers killed in combat.
The most recent additions to the wall include Brian “Bucky” Anderson, a 24-year-old Broadway High School graduate who was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in June 2010, and Harrisonburg resident Levi E. Nuncio, 24, who died in June 2011 when his unit was attacked in Afghanistan’s Kunar province.
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed spoke at the ceremony.
“We owe our veterans a great debt,” she told the motorcyclists. “One that we should work every day to repay.”
