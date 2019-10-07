VHSL Ratings
Region 5D
Mountain View;6-0;29.00
North Stafford;3-2;23.40
Patrick Henry-Roanoke;4-2;23.33
William Fleming;2-3;21.40
Harrisonburg;2-3;19.20
Stafford;1-4;18.20
Brooke Point;0-5;17.80
Albemarle;1-5;17.50
Region 3C
Spotswood;5-0;22.80
Heritage (Lyn);4-1;22.80
Liberty Christian Academy;4-1;22.20
Rockbridge County;4-1;21.60
Fluvanna County;4-1;20.20
Turner Ashby;4-1;20.00
Brookville;2-3;18.20
Rustburg;3-2;17.40
Fort Defiance;3-2;16.60
Liberty (Bed);1-4;14.80
Monticello;1-5;14.33
Wilson Memorial;1-4;13.80
Charlottesville;0-6;13.67
Western Albemarle;1-4;12.80
Broadway;0-5;11.00
Waynesboro;0-5;10.80
Region 2B
Stuarts Draft;5-0;23.60
Strasburg;4-1;21.20
Buckingham County;4-1;21.20
Luray;4-1;20.60
Page County;4-1;20.00
Clarke County;4-1;19.80
Staunton;2-3;17.20
East Rockingham;2-3;15.60
Buffalo Gap;3-2;14.80
Stonewall Jackson;1-4;11.80
Madison County;0-5;10.00
Region 1B
Riverheads;5-0;22.40
Sussex Central;4-1;18.00
William Campbell;3-3;16.17
Altavista;3-3;14.00
Central (L);3-3;12.83
Rappahannock County;1-4;10.80
Franklin;1-4;10.40
Cumberland;0-6;9.33
Surry;1-4;9.20
