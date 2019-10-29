The Virginia Commission for the Arts is hosting a town hall meeting in Harrisonburg on Oct. 30. from 1 to 3 p.m. in area 3 of the Ice House at 127 W. Bruce St. The meeting is to discuss the agency’s strategic plan for 2021-2024.
Anyone who is involved or impacted by the arts community such as social services, individual artists and local school systems are welcome to attend. You can RSVP online. If you are unable to attend, concerns can also be voiced via survey.
