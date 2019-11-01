VOLLEYBALL

PREP

Bull Run District Tournament

Quarterfinals

At High Seeds

Wednesday

Madison County 3, Stonewall Jackson 0

Thursday

No. 5 Rappahannock County at No. 4 Luray, ppd.

Strasburg 3, Clarke County 1

No. 7 Page County at No. 2 East Rockingham, ppd.

Today

No. 5 Rappahannock County at No. 4 Luray, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Page County at No. 2 East Rockingham

Monday

Semifinals

At High Seeds

Madison County-Stonewall Jackson winner vs. Luray-Rappahannock County winner, TBD

East Rockingham-Page County winner vs. Strasburg-Clarke County winner, TBD

Tuesday

At High Seed

Semifinal winners, TBD

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.