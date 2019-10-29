VOLLEYBALL

PREP

Valley District Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Broadway 3, Waynesboro 2

Spotswood 3, Turner Ashby 1

Semifinals

Monday

At High Seeds

Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0

Spotswood 3, Broadway 1

Today

Championship

At High Seed

Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

Blue Ridge Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals

Oct. 22

No. 1 Eastern Mennonite 3, Miller School 0

No. 4 Holy Cross 3, No. 5 Virginia Episcopal 0

No. 3 New Covenant 3, No. 6 Covenant 1

No. 2 Roanoke Catholic 3, No. 7 Fuqua 1

Semifinals

Thursday

At High Seeds

Eastern Mennonite 3, Holy Cross 0

Roanoke Catholic 3, New Covenant 2

Championship

Saturday

At High Seed

Eastern Mennonite 3, Roanoke Catholic 0

