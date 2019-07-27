HARRISONBURG — Standing inside Savage Natatorium at James Madison University’s Godwin Hall on Saturday, there was a unique vibe in the building.
Maybe it was the crowd. Or the facility. Or the importance of the meet.
Whatever it was, everyone agreed that it's a special day.
“It’s so much more exciting,” Spotswood’s Evan Weakley said. “I know some people get nervous standing behind the block and seeing all the people watching, but turning that nervous energy into excitement helps so much.”
The annual Valley Swim League championships were held Saturday at JMU as 548 swimmers from six different teams competed in the all-day event.
The East Rock Barracudas won the team title with 777 points, cruising past the two-time defending champion Spotswood Dolphins (522.50), the Ashby Anacondas (440.50) and the Westover Waves (405.50).
“It’s the last meet of the season,” VSL president Sharon Armentrout said. “All the teams are here. Each week, they’ve competed against one team and now it’s a big championship. I think having it at JMU gives it that extra fun. You’re swimming in a big pool with a big audience. Typically, we’re outside. The location gives it some additional flavor.”
After swimming in dual meets for most of the summer, Saturday’s competition allowed all six teams to gather in one spot, bringing more intensity to the competition, but also some extra camaraderie between the teams.
While smiles and laughs were seen often, there was also a desire from athletes such as Weakley to have a big performance in their final meet of the summer.
“I think my biggest goal was just to enjoy my last championship meet,” Weakley said. “I obviously wanted to swim fast and maybe set some personal records, but I really just wanted to have a good time with my team.”
Last year, 18 meet records were set during the VSL championships and Armentrout said there was close to the same number eclipsed this season.
She added that trend will likely continue in upcoming years with how well the athletes are performing.
“You’re going to see more and more of that,” Armentrout. “It’s a team event so everybody is working together, but it’s also individual. Each time they swim, they want to do better. The camaraderie with their own and other teams is big. They just want to swim their best and get some of those personal records.”
The popularity of swimming is increasing each year and specifically around the immediate area, where all five city/county schools have varsity teams.
Broadway’s Sarah Arnold said the VSL is what got her first interested in the sport and has now opened up doors to other opportunities like coaching.
“VSL definitely got me started in swimming,” Arnold said. “It definitely helped jumpstart my career. These last few years, it’s been more about helping. I haven’t been swimming as much, but have mostly been coaching. I think it’s definitely helped me in those ways with reaching out in my community and getting to know all the people on the team and in the league.”
On Saturday, Arnold helped coach the younger swimmers — ages 6 and under, 8 and under and 9-10 all competed during the first half of the meet — before eventually competing on her own.
Armentrout said the VSL teams helped develop swimmers at a younger age before eventually moving into the high school programs.
“There are two things you can look at,” Armentrout said. “With the high school swimming, It’s kind of a feeder program type of thing. With USA swimming, the Harrisonburg Gators — they’re all avenues for them to swim more competitively, with higher intensity in terms of training. This is just a great way to get them started with the sport.”
The VSL doesn’t come without sacrifices, Weakley said, as the athletes spend a majority of their summer break competing in meets and looking to improve.
Weakley, who graduated from Spotswood and will swim at the University of Indianapolis in the fall, said it is worth it though in order to be successful.
“It’s taught me that it is important to have fun with what you dedicate your time to,” Weakley said. “Swimming is a big time commitment, no matter what level you’re at, and if you’re not enjoying it, then it makes it harder to be successful.”
All of the hard work the athletes from all six teams have put in is another reason Saturday’s event is so special and why the bond between them is so tight, Arnold said.
“I love having my team cheer for me and I love being able to cheer for my team,” Arnold said. “Even people, my other friends on other teams, I want everyone to be able to do well. When I have my team cheering for me, I’m not just swimming for myself. I’m swimming for my team, my friends. There’s another purpose to my swimming.”
Weakley said he’s found his purpose swimming throughout his career in the VSL.
And although he couldn’t quite pinpoint what made Saturday so special, with it marking the final VSL championship meet of his career, he said he’ll miss it next year.
“Definitely,” Weakley said. “I’ve been swimming summer league for 13 years and this being my last championship meet gives me mixed feelings.
“I will definitely miss swimming summer league because it’s always been a part of my life. I’ll definitely be back next summer to watch and cheer on everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.