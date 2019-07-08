More information to come. Stay with the Daily News-Record
ROCKINGHAM — The Virginia State Police is investigating an incident from Sunday night that left a Rockingham County resident dead, according to a press release.
At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 19000 block Mechanicsville Road, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and Timberville Town Police Department responded for reports of a subject firing a gun and then attempting to enter a residence. Officers found Johnny W. Dellinger Jr.,41, of Rockingham, outside when they arrived.
The subject walked around an outbuilding and began advancing on the police officer and sheriff's deputy in a "threatening manner," according to police. When Dellinger refused to comply with officers' commands to stop, they fired at him. The officers reportedly attempted life-saving measures on Dellinger, but he died at the scene.
Dellinger's remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
A weapon was recovered at the scene and no one else was injured.
At the request of the Rockingham Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office responded to the scene to investigate the incident. Upon completion of the investigation, the investigative files will be turned over to Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst for final adjudication, the release says.