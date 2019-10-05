HARRISONBURG — Chastity Corbett suffered a stroke in 2006 that almost took her life. While she may not look sick, it nearly recurred last year and could happen again following her 2005 lupus diagnosis.
Today, the Harrisonburg Butterfly Walk for Lupus and Fibro aims to raise $10,000 for families and survivors in the Shenandoah Valley. The 1-mile walk is at James Madison University’s University Park.
Lupus is an autoimmune disease that attacks a person’s tissues and organs, which causes inflammation throughout the body. Fibromyalgia is another chronic condition that often accompanies lupus and amplifies pain, according to the Hospital for Special Surgery.
Corbett previously chaired the walk for the Lupus Foundation, but she said the nonprofit funneled more resources to research instead of community support. Last year, Corbett, of Newport News, created the Social Butterflies Foundation to raise awareness and foster a larger means of aid for survivors and their families.
“Social Butterflies Foundation is an organization that is comprised of board members, committee members that actually understand what they’re going through because most of them also live with the illness as well,” Corbett said. “It is them, you know. So it’s like, kind of like to say, for us, by us. It’s all about them.”
SBF has chapters across Virginia that host donation-based events where funds go directly to families in their region. Wanda Washington is a board member of SBF and the chair for the first Butterfly Walk in the Valley for neighboring survivors.
“We really concentrate on the individual. In other words, when we raise enough funds to help the actual patient — and we will also support the other foundations that do research — but we want the individual patient to be taken care of,” Washington said.
“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Hair Hats,” a wig drive by Not Your Grandma’s Wigs, will be donating wigs to patients who have experienced hair loss.
Sequoia Youngblood, co-founder of Not Your Grandma’s Wigs, is a board member of SBF and was diagnosed with Lupus in 2014. She had a period of alopecia, an autoimmune condition that prevents hair growth, and she started the group to empower people to rediscover or regain their sense of beauty.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to give back and help build and restore confidence in those that may have lost their hair. Just one way let them know they are not their hair and you are absolutely beautiful from the inside and out. You may have lupus/fibromyalgia, but it does not have you,” Youngblood said.
Newport News, where Corbett is based, hosted the first Butterfly Walk in June. She said nearly 300 people attended and they raised $12,000. Not Your Grandma’s Wigs also gave out 175 wigs at the event.
Registration for the walk is free. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. There is a ceremony an hour later and the walk starts at 5 p.m. JMU’s University Park is located at 1090 Devon Lane.
