PENN LAIRD — Dale Shifflett has coached a long time, but said he’s never seen this.
Waynesboro informed Spotswood that it will forfeit Friday’s Valley District football game in Penn Laird due to a lack of healthy players, SHS school officials confirmed Tuesday.
“It’s something I’ve never dealt with before in all of these years coaching,” said Shifflett, who is in third season as the Trailblazers coach. “I really feel bad for Waynesboro. I’ve never seen something like this happen and I know it’s hard for them. They have other kids that still want to play and I know it’s tough on those guys. So I feel for them.”
SHS athletic director Tim Leach said Waynesboro called him around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday to let him know that the program simply didn’t have enough substitutes.
“We only have 18 available bodies,” Little Giants second-year coach Shawn Moran said. “We lost two players within 24 hours and don’t have a sufficient number of skill players.”
Before the season started, the Little Giants program cut its junior varsity program due to lack of players, filling its varsity roster with a majority of freshmen and sophomores.
Waynesboro is just five years removed from a run to the Virginia High School League Group 3A quarterfinals, but the team’s numbers have been dwindling since.
“Kind of out of our hands,” Leach said. “I feel bad for [Waynesboro]. I understand. They just didn’t feel like it was going to be safe for the kids to go out there [and play Friday].”
The Blazers (7-0, 2-0 Valley) are in first place in the district and in the top spot of the Region 3C power point rankings, which determine postseason seedings. Waynesboro is 0-7 overall and winless in two Valley District games.
Leach said the forfeit, which will go down as a win for SHS, will not affect the program’s points.
“For us, we’ve just got to take it as a bye week,” Shifflett said. “We met as a staff this evening, gave the kids the afternoon off. We’re going to come in here tomorrow, practice the rest of the week and prepare for Broadway.”
In 2014, Waynesboro became the first No. 16 seed to beat a top-seeded opponent in the playoffs and advanced to the state quarterfinals, where the Little Giants lost to Western Albemarle 33-28.
Moran said his team plans to play the final two games of the season against Turner Ashby and Broadway. Spotswood, meanwhile, will begin to prepare for the Gobblers now.
“I don’t like it, but there’s nothing I can do about it,” Shifflett said. “We have no control over it. I just feel really bad for Waynesboro. We can’t control it, so we’ll do our best to make the best out of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.