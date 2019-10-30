LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
COMPETITION CHEER
Region 2B Championships at East Rockingham, 6:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Bull Run District Championships at New Market Battlefield, 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women’s
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph-Macon, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Mount Aloysius at Eastern Mennonite, 5 p.m.
Mount Aloysius vs. Bridgewater at Eastern Mennonite University, 7 p.m.
