CROSS COUNTRY
High School
Clarke County, East Rockingham and Luray at Page County, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bridgewater at Randolph-Macon, 7:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College Men’s
Eastern Mennonite at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 6 p.m.
College Women’s
Eastern Mennonite at Bridgewater, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Eastern Mennonite at Covenant, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
High School Girls
Eastern Mennonite at North Cross, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College
Randolph-Macon at Bridgewater, 7 p.m.
