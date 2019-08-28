GOLF

PREP

Valley District Dual Match

Wednesday

At Heritage Oaks Golf Course

Team Scores:

1. Turner Ashby 165, 2. Harrisonburg 184.

Individual Scores:

Turner Ashby: Luke Mowery 39, Grant Pennybacker 41, Ryan Simpson 42, Gavin Ramsey 43.

Harrisonburg: Jane Thompson 35, Dylan Thompson 43, Adam Osinkosky 46, Simon Beach 60.

Valley District Dual Match

Wednesday

At Shenvalee Golf Club

Team Scores:

1. Spotswood 164, 2. Broadway 172.

Individual Scores:

Spotswood: Patrick O’Brien 39, Darien Smith 40, Connor Chapman 42, Alan Dean 43.

Broadway: Dakota Bly-Payne 42, Ben Hutcheson 42, Tennyson Brownell 43, Collin Rhodes 45.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.