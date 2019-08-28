GOLF
PREP
Valley District Dual Match
Wednesday
At Heritage Oaks Golf Course
Team Scores:
1. Turner Ashby 165, 2. Harrisonburg 184.
Individual Scores:
Turner Ashby: Luke Mowery 39, Grant Pennybacker 41, Ryan Simpson 42, Gavin Ramsey 43.
Harrisonburg: Jane Thompson 35, Dylan Thompson 43, Adam Osinkosky 46, Simon Beach 60.
Valley District Dual Match
Wednesday
At Shenvalee Golf Club
Team Scores:
1. Spotswood 164, 2. Broadway 172.
Individual Scores:
Spotswood: Patrick O’Brien 39, Darien Smith 40, Connor Chapman 42, Alan Dean 43.
Broadway: Dakota Bly-Payne 42, Ben Hutcheson 42, Tennyson Brownell 43, Collin Rhodes 45.
