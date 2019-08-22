GOLF
Valley District Dual Match
Wednesday
At Heritage Oaks Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Turner Ashby 156, 2. Spotswood 161.
Individual Scores
Turner Ashby: Gavin Ramsey 36, Luke Mowery 38, Grant Pennybacker 40, Ryan Simpson 42.
Spotswood: Darien Smith 38, Connor Chapman 40, Patrick O’Brien 41, Dalton Nicely 42.
Valley District Dual Match
Wednesday
At Heritage Oaks Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Rockbridge County 149, 2. Harrisonburg 196.
Individual Scores
Rockbridge County: Garret Huffman 34, Cole Cathcart 35, Will McClung 38, Aaron Plogger 42.
Harrisonburg: Jane Thompson 35, Dylan Thompson 52, Simon Beach 54, Adam Osinkosky 55.
Valley District Dual Match
Wednesday
At Waynesboro Country Club
Team Scores
1. Waynesboro 187, 2. Broadway 199.
Individual Scores
Waynesboro: Jacob Allen 41, Kevin Hicks 46, Emily Hamp 46, Riley Hamp 54.
Broadway: Tennyson Brownell 45, Ben Hutcheson 49, Dakota Bly-Payne 52, Collin Rhodes 53.
