HARRISONBURG — One city resident has been arrested following an accident involving a pedestrian over the weekend, according to a report from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
On Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., HPD officers responded to the intersection of East Wolfe Street and North Mason Street for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.
A man, 52, was allegedly crossing the street when he was hit by a 2007 Mercedes being driven by Garryl Jones, 44, of Harrisonburg, according to a press release. The victim was taken to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center. His injuries were described as "serious, but not life-threatening," in the release.
Jones was arrested for driving under the influence and taken to the Rockingham County Jail.
Anyone with additional information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at (540) 434-4436. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
