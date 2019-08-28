The past two weeks have been centered on going back to school, from kindergarten through 12th grade last week to many area colleges and universities since.
It's an exciting and nerve-wracking time for new students of any age - not to mention parents. And all of that anticipation is rightfully felt as there's a lot to prepare for and expect.
But you can't prepare for everything, especially in a completely new environment. That's where we look to the schools and administrators to help bridge the gap for what's new or unfamiliar to students. This can be done through actions like making sure transportation is as seamless as possible and that there are enough teachers for certain programs - as both Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Schools have been tackling in this early part of the year, according to Daily News-Record reports last week.
"Overall, we have had an excellent first week of school," said Doug Alderfer, assistant superintendent of leadership and academic support for Rockingham County Public Schools in a DN-R article in Saturday's edition. "Students and teachers have all had great energy and are excited to be back."
On the college level, events like James Madison University's Block Party in the 'Burg, which familiarizes students with the community, can also make a big difference. Even routine occurrences like move-in day can be made special and comforting through having plenty of resources and assistance - as Eastern Mennonite University and Bridgewater College made sure to prioritize. Fostering a sense of community and support early is important for students as they navigate this new reality.
"No one should move in alone," Bridgewater College President David Bushman said last week in an interview with the DN-R.
Going back to school isn't an easy time for anyone, but we're happy that our local educational institutions have taken several steps to lessen any difficulties or discomfort. And we're glad to welcome students back to the classrooms on all levels and wish all a great year.
