LEXINGTON — Graceon Armstrong had 14 kills and Jaydyn Clemmer added 12 as Rockbridge County swept Spotswood 25-18, 25-18, 25-13 to claim the Valley District volleyball tournament championship on Tuesday in Lexington.
Krissy Whitesell added 32 assists for the Wildcats (24-4) and Emma Lawson recorded 22 digs. Clemmer was named the Valley District Player of the Year and earned first-team honors, along with Armstrong and Whitsell. Lawson earned second-team honors with RCHS teammates Aiyana Cooper, McKenzie Hines and Grace Cauley.
Rockbridge coach Amanda McCoy was named the District Coach of the Year.
As for Spotswood (11-12), Ellie Roach had nine kills, Gabby Atwell had eight assists, five kills and four blocks and Cate Secrist finished with 18 digs. All three players earned first-team honors while there were no Trailblazers on the second team.
Harrisonburg’s Amelia Mitchell, Broadway’s Hannah Beck and Waynesboro’s Jade Keene were the other first-team selections while the Blue Streaks’ Atilia Thomas, Gobblers’ Kylie Morris, Little Giants’ Cierra Bruce and Paige Smith and Turner Ashby’s Alyssa Swartley were all named to the all-district second team.
In other local sports:
Prep Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Strasburg 0: Sage Fox slapped down 13 kills as East Rockingham closed the regular season with a 25-16, 25-23, 25-14 sweep of Strasburg in Bull Run District action on the road.
Delanie Wigley added 18 assists for the Eagles and Emma Wigley had 15 digs.
With the victory, East Rock earned a co-district regular-season championship for the first time in program history, which it’ll share with Madison County.
The Eagles (20-3, 13-1 Bull Run) will serve as the No. 2 seed in the district tournament and host seventh-seeded Page County in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Fort Defiance 3, Staunton 0: In Paul Hatcher Gym, Madison Painter dished out 29 assists and had six digs as Fort Defiance remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Staunton.
Maggie Trainum and Maddie Reeser added nine kills each for the Indians (20-2, 9-0 Shenandoah) while Jordan Schulz finished with six digs.
Buffalo Gap 3, Stuarts Draft 0: In Swoope, Amaya Lucas slapped down 15 kills and added seven blocks as Buffalo Gap rolled to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-14 Shenandoah District sweep of Stuarts Draft.
Leah Sherrill also chipped in for the Bison (9-13, 2-7 Shenandoah) with 27 digs, seven kills and a trio of aces while Emma Kate Maxwell had 18 assists, Chloe Mills had 10 assists and Natalie Robertson finished with six kills and a trio of aces.
Men’s Soccer
Virginia Wesleyan 3, Bridgewater 0: Virginia Wesleyan scored three second-half goals to pull away for a 3-0 shutout of Bridgewater in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action at BC.
Mark Collins led the Eagles (5-11-1, 3-5 ODAC) with four saves.
Washington and Lee 5, Eastern Mennonite 0: In Harrisonburg, Washington and Lee dominated from start to finish in a 5-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Eastern Mennonite.
Former Broadway standout Micah Buckwalter had seven saves for the Royals (5-14, 0-8 ODAC) while Ahmed Zaatar finished with eight.
Women’s Soccer
Virginia Wesleyan 1, Bridgewater 0: In Virginia Beach, Shae Geary’s second-half goal lifted Virginia Wesleyan to a 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Bridgewater.
Eagles goalkeeper Sydney Davis finished the contest with three saves and allowed her first goal in more than 413 minutes.
Bridgewater (10-6-2, 6-4 ODAC) also snapped a seven-game win streak with the loss.
Blazers, Streaks, Gobblers Earn Regional Bids
For the second straight season, Spotswood is the Valley District champion.
The Trailblazers scored 230 points to defeat Harrisonburg (201.5) Broadway (193), Rockbridge County (184.5) and Turner Ashby (184) at the district competition cheer championships on Monday at HHS.
Leigha Dillard, Andrea Cardoso, Avery Zimmerman, Bryna Roderick, Megan Stettler and Madison Skievaski all earned all-district honors for the Trailblazers.
Harrisonburg was represented by Chloe Nichols, Lizzy Healy, Dorothy Yates, Seaira King-Hughes and Nissi Gotay while Broadway placed Lexi Conley, Trista Pence, Cassie Timbrell and Kaylee Turner on the all-district team.
Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County placed two each on the all-district squad with Beth Higgins and Tayla Murphy representing the Wildcats and Laney Biddle and Shay Collins representing the Knights.
Spotswood and Broadway will both advance to compete in the Region 3C championships at 1 p.m. Saturday at Rustburg. Harrisonburg, meanwhile, will compete at the Region 5D championships on Saturday at Stafford High School at 12 p.m.
JMU To Host CAA Women’s Tournament
RICHMOND — James Madison will play host to the 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Tournament, the conference announced Tuesday.
The CAA awarded the tournament to four member schools for the next four years. Next year the event will take place in JMU’s new Atlantic Union Bank Center, which is set to open in the fall of 2020. Towson will host the tournament in 2022, followed by Drexel in 2023 and William & Mary in 2024.
JMU last hosted the event in 2017, losing to Elon in the conference title game. Elon will host the 2020 CAA Championship in March.
Dukes Back In Top 25
After one week out of the United Soccer Coaches Association poll, James Madison returned to the Top 25 this week, re-entering the poll at No. 21.
The Dukes defeated College of Charleston to clinch the No. 2 seed in the CAA Tournament and tied No. 19 Penn State in non-conference action to improve to 10-5-2 and 5-1-1 in the CAA.
— DN-R Sports Desk
