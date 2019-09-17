HARRISONBURG — A Woodstock woman accused of stealing mail from homes in northern Rockingham County pleaded guilty Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Alyssa Ryan Jackson, 32, of Woodstock, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of forgery and two misdemeanor counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Jackson to roughly four years in prison with all but one month suspended.
In addition, Jackson will serve two years of supervised probation and pay $549 in restitution.
The investigation into Jackson began in August 2018, when multiple residents in the Timberville and Broadway area began reporting that their mail was disappearing.
The reports to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office continued through December.
Deputies say it appears that Jackson would sift through the stolen mail, pick out checks and gift cards and throw away the remaining items.
Investigators got a break in the case when some of the stolen checks were cashed by two co-defendants at Whit’s Market, in Timberville.
One co-defendant, Jeremy Michael Neff, 39, pleaded guilty in circuit court on Aug. 15 to felony obtaining money by false pretenses and felony larceny.
As part of a plea deal, Neff was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but 16 months suspended.
The second co-defendant, Rebecca Ann Cromer, 40, of New Market, pleaded guilty to felony obtaining money by false pretenses and two felony counts of forgery.
As part of a plea deal, she received a six-year sentence with all but seven months suspended.
