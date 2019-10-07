FULKS RUN — A dispute over trespassing led to a shootout Saturday night in Fulks Run that left two people hospitalized and one behind bars.
Amos Franklin Barb, 83, is charged with two felony counts of malicious wounding, two felony counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.
He’s scheduled to appear in Rockingham County General District Court on Tuesday.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the investigation into Barb began at about 8:30 p.m., when deputies responded to the 13000 block of Third Hill Road in Fulks Run for the report of two gunshot victims.
On the scene, he said, deputies found a man and woman suffering from wounds.
The man was taken by ambulance to Sentara RMH Medical Center, while the woman was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
Hutcheson said the shooting stemmed from a trespass allegation.
He said the victims were in the area looking for cattle that escaped from their farm.
Barb, he said, exited a home and confronted the victims.
During the dispute, Barb fired a shotgun at the victims, striking both of them.
The male victim returned three shots from a pistol, but all missed Barb.
Barb is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.
