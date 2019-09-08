Saint Francis;0;0;0;7—7
James Madison;14;13;10;7—44
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
JMU—Vanhorse 2 run (Ratke kick), 12:09
JMU—Brown 45 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 2:04
Second Quarter
JMU—Vanhorse 9 run (Ratke kick), 8:17
JMU—Ratke 22 field goal, 3:03
JMU—Ratke 17 field goal, 0:09
Third Quarter
JMU—Ratke 23 field goal, 10:08
JMU—Douglas 19 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 3:51
Fourth Quarter
SFU—Jenkins 10 pass from Brown (Thompson kick), 9:14
JMU—Cheatham 2 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 6:06
RUSHING—SFU: Wells 8-36, Miliner 8-18, Denley 6-12, Campbell 2-12, Brown 4-4. JMU: Vanhorse 14-86, Hamilton 9-54, Agyei-Obese 11-51, DiNucci 7-51, Douglas 10-33, Kirlew 3-17, Ravenel 1-3.
PASSING—SFU: Brown 11-26-0-96. JMU: DiNucci 16-21-0-221, Johnson 4-4-0-17.
RECEIVING—SFU: Henry 5-60, Johnson 2-10, Jenkins 1-10, Denley 1-9, Campbell 1-4, Miliner 1-3. JMU: Polk 6-95, Brown 4-52, Stapleton 3-39, Dean 2-16, Douglas 1-19, Painter 1-11, Brown 1-6, Cheatham 1-2, Adu 1-(-2).
