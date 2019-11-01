ELKTON — Sage Fox slapped down 18 kills and scooped up 10 digs as second-seeded East Rockingham opened the Bull Run District volleyball tournament with a 28-26, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of seventh-seeded Page County on Friday.
Delanie Wigley added 29 assists and Emma Wigley had 10 digs for the Eagles (21-3), who will host third-seeded Strasburg in the semifinals on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
In other local sports Friday:
Women’s Soccer
James Madison 3, UNC Wilmington 2: In Newark, Del., Maia Foley’s third goal of the season in the 51st minute proved to be the game-winner as No. 6 James Madison knocked off third-seeded UNC Wilmington 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.
The win propels the Dukes (8-11-1) to Sunday’s semifinals against No. 2 Delaware.
Haley Crawford and Ginger Deel provided the other tallies for JMU.
Men’s Soccer
Randolph 3, Bridgewater College 1: In Lynchburg, Randolph’s Noah Carney scored twice as the Wildcats eliminated Bridgewater College in the opening round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament.
The Eagles (5-12-1) got their lone goal from Thomas White.
Field Hockey
James Madison 3, Towson 1: In Maryland, Rachel Yeager, Caroline Cahill and Ongeziwe Mali all scored goals as James Madison left Towson with a 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association win over the Tigers.
The Dukes are now 8-9 overall and 3-2 in the CAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.