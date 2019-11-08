Madison County;0;0;0;12—12
East Rockingham;12;30;0;7—49
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
ERHS—Morris 7 run (kick fail), 6:15
ERHS—Dean 3 run (2-point fail), 3:59
Second Quarter
ERHS—Morris 37 run (Cortez kick), 8:45
ERHS—Dean 5 run (Morris run), 6:19
ERHS—Morris 14 pass from McNair (Morris run), 4:53
ERHS—McNair 1 run (Price kick), 0:37
Fourth Quarter
ERHS—Williams 85 run (Cortez kick), 11:21
MCHS—West 53 run (2-point fail), 9:37
MCHS—Wingate pass from Fox (2-point fail), 2:37
