Madison County;0;0;0;12—12

East Rockingham;12;30;0;7—49

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

ERHS—Morris 7 run (kick fail), 6:15

ERHS—Dean 3 run (2-point fail), 3:59

Second Quarter

ERHS—Morris 37 run (Cortez kick), 8:45

ERHS—Dean 5 run (Morris run), 6:19

ERHS—Morris 14 pass from McNair (Morris run), 4:53

ERHS—McNair 1 run (Price kick), 0:37

Fourth Quarter

ERHS—Williams 85 run (Cortez kick), 11:21

MCHS—West 53 run (2-point fail), 9:37

MCHS—Wingate pass from Fox (2-point fail), 2:37

