East Rockingham;0;0;0;6--6
Strasburg;7;12;8;12--39
Scoring Summary
First quarter
SHS—Stinette 34 pass from Hart (Neary kick), 6:56
Second quarter
SHS—Hart 88 interception return (kick failed), 3:27
SHS—Stinnette 29 pass from Sager (pass failed), 1;39
Third quarter
SHS—Sager 65 run (Hart run), 11:10
Fourth quarter
ERHS— Fries 28 pass from McNair (pass failed), 8:48
SHS—Sager 47 run (kick failed), 7:06
SHS—Bray 5 run (kick failed), 4:21
