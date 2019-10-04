Stonewall Jackson;0;0;0;0—0
East Rockingham;14;14;7;7—42
Scoring Summary
First quarter
ERHS—Morris 5 run (Morris run), 8:15
ERHS—Dean 10 run (kick missed), 4:10
Second quarter
ERHS—Morris 53 run (Price kick), 7:17
ERHS—Comer 37 pass from McNair (Price kick), :16
Third quarter
ERHS—Dean 39 run (Price kick), 5:51
Fourth quarter
ERHS—Davis 6 run (Price kick), 11:43
