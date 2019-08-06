Daily News-Record Podcasts

At the Daily News-Record, we take our presence beyond newsprint with podcasts about sports, politics, news and eve reality television. Check out all we have to offer right here.
Shenandoah Valley political figures, from the statehouse to city council, weigh in on what’s…
Greg Madia sits down with Jim Sacco, Shane Mettlen and Cody Elliott every week to talk about the local sports scene.
On this Daily News-Record podcast, host Ian Munro sits down with community experts and offic…
Megan Williams and Pete DeLea, our resident experts in "Big Brother" sit down to talk about …
