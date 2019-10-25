My kitty cat has died.
Marie was born in April 2004, the smallest in a litter of five kittens. She was the only cat I’ve ever had from birth through old age.
Marie’s mother, Callie, was a Russian blue, sleek and small. Two of Marie’s brothers looked like Callie, but Marie was a black and tan tabby.
She was my favorite right away. Her petite build, fur colors and spunkiness reminded me of my paternal grandmother, Marie Murdock Brown.
The kittens had a whole room to themselves. This room was empty because we planned to rip up the carpet and sand the floor beneath it, so there was no harm they could do to it. They were free to frolic.
Every evening after dinner, I laid on the floor and watched the kittens. They wrestled with each other, rolling around and around on the carpet. They poked around the room, got stuck climbing over the rungs of the wooden chair, scaled the tall basket, and ventured out the doorway just into the living room.
Realizing they were wandering away from Mama, they scurried back into their room.
I watched them for about an hour daily, held captive by a simple, quiet presence.
One Sunday evening, I brought my Bose radio in there to listen to WMRA’s Acoustic Café. The gentle guitar and vocals wove a spell around us all. The room felt removed from the world.
Then, as now, the world was troubled.
“Our country’s righteous mission in Iraq is turning sour,” I wrote in a May 2004 column about the quiet refuge provided by my kitten room. “We’re losing our jobs. Our SUVs are burning money faster than we can pay our gas card bills.”
I do not follow the daily news feeding frenzy, that jerking of our collective chains by the media, social and otherwise. It is, however, difficult to escape. Screens and speakers everywhere broadcast agendas decided in boardrooms and back rooms.
“If we understand the revolutionary transformations cause by new media, we can anticipate and control them; but if we continue in our self-induced subliminal trance, we will be their slaves,” wrote the Canadian philosopher, Marshall McLuhan, in 1969.
We must create our own refuges from the insanity.
On Monday, my daughter, Heidi, and I took a hike in the Shenandoah National Park. We went looking for a geological feature — present in several locations in the park — called columnar jointing. We’d both been to the world’s largest example of this at Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland. Heidi had learned of a rather prominent one at the north end of SNP.
Rather than spend time in the car driving to the park’s north entrance, we decided to find the other, smaller formations. This search led us down several trails.
After finding two of these fascinating polygonal anomalies, we headed down the more technical White Oak Canyon alongside a creek, interspersed with waterfalls and bridges.
The news that day was wet leaves, fading foliage, fog and sparkling sunshine. We met people from all around the world on that trail, exchanging hellos and friendly comments on the day.
Nature, all around us, is such a blessed refuge.
As Marie grew, she learned to love our rural property. When she was younger, she lived outdoors most of the time. She walked along the fence, stalked rodents in the woods and lay in the warm sun on the front porch.
And she continued to be a refuge for me.
For there is nothing quite like the quiet comfort and presence provided by a contented cat on your lap.
