NEW MARKET — After being diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, Morrie stopped teaching.
Teaching was everything and he felt no point in life anymore — until Mitch showed back into his life. After having Morrie as his sociology teacher at Brandeis University, 16 years later he found Morrie and gave him a visit.
The play “Tuesdays with Morrie” tells the tale of two people who reconnect and give meaning back to both of their lives.
For nearly 16 weeks, Mitch visited Morrie every Tuesday to talk about life, love, social problems and even death.
Because of Mitch’s weekly visits, Morrie felt purpose again. Mitch gave him a reason to teach someone again.
The show is being held at the Rouss Theatre, 9357 N. Congress St., New Market. The showtimes are today and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m and will last about an hour and a half.
The show was done in the exact theater seven years ago, according to artistic director of the show, Tracey Conard. This show will have the same two people who acted out Morrie and Mitch the first time.
Morrie will be played by David Wood and Chris Whitney will play Mitch.
“It didn’t take much for the story to come back to me,” Wood said. “As soon as I started reading the lines, I was right back into character.”
Conard said the play is being acted out on the floor instead of a stage to keep the intimacy present. There are only 58 available seats.
“You are literally sitting in Morrie’s study where it all happens,” she said.
Conard said she worked on the tech crew the first time it was played in the New Market theater.
“This story touched me the first time I worked on it,” she said, adding that she lives like Morrie.
“How can you reach out to other people and leave an impression on their lives?” she asked. “Maybe it’s that one person you touch and you never know it.”
To her, it’s important to live a life that positively impacts others.
“That’s what Morrie taught to other people and that’s my inspiration for the show.”
