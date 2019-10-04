Sherando;14;17;14;7—52
Harrisonburg;7;0;0;0—7
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
HHS—Pinedo 7 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 6:51
SHS—Hayes 72 punt return (Hendren kick), 2:40
SHS—Lane 55 run (Hendren kick), 13.0
Second Quarter
SHS—Hayes 50 pass from Rodeffer (Hendren kick), 5:36
SHS—Hayes 11 pass from Rodeffer (Hendren kick), 4:27
SHS—Hendren 27 field goal, 28.0
Third Quarter
SHS—Lane 16 run (Hendren kick), 7:53
SHS—Lane 12 run (Hendren kick), 2:08
Fourth Quarter
SHS—Polston 45 run (Hendren kick), 4:52
