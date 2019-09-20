Albemarle;0;7;0;6—13
Harrisonburg;7;7;7;10—31
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
HHS—Walker 25 pass from Glago (Peric kick), :30
Second Quarter
HHS—Pinedo 17 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 10:26
AHS—McCarthy 4 run (Algburi kick), 5:13
Third Quarter
HHS—Walker 6 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 1:00
Fourth Quarter
HHS—Peric 38 FG
AHS—McCarthy 1 run (kick miss), 3:46
HHS—Smiley 44 run (Peric kick), 2:13
