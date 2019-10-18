Broadway;0;0;0;7—7

Harrisonburg;34;14;0;0—48

Scoring Summary

First quarter

HHS—Smiley 24 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 8:36

HHS—Smiley 39 pass from Glago (kick missed), 5:30

HHS—Walker 18 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 3:47

HHS—Davis 52 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 0:34

HHS—Smiley run (Peric kick), 0:00

Second quarter

HHS—Davis 9 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 6:29

HHS—Hamilton 41 interception return (Peric kick), 4:56

Fourth quarter

BHS—Showalter 1 run (Benevides kick), 11:48

