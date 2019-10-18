Broadway;0;0;0;7—7
Harrisonburg;34;14;0;0—48
Scoring Summary
First quarter
HHS—Smiley 24 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 8:36
HHS—Smiley 39 pass from Glago (kick missed), 5:30
HHS—Walker 18 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 3:47
HHS—Davis 52 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 0:34
HHS—Smiley run (Peric kick), 0:00
Second quarter
HHS—Davis 9 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 6:29
HHS—Hamilton 41 interception return (Peric kick), 4:56
Fourth quarter
BHS—Showalter 1 run (Benevides kick), 11:48
