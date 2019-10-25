{child_flags:agate}HHSTABox

Harrisonburg;7;14;7;0—28

Turner Ashby;6;8;0;7—21

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

HHS—Smiley 26 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 9:59

TA—Campbell 45 fumble return (2-point fail), 2:21

Second Quarter

HHS—Walker 4 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 2:02

TA—Swinehart 5 run (Haskins run), 0:40

HHS—Davis 65 pass from Glago (Peric kick) 0:21

Third Quarter

HHS—Smiley 74 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 8:31

Fourth Quarter

TA—Quintanilla 4 run (Spirollari kick), 4:16

