{child_flags:agate}HHSTABox
Harrisonburg;7;14;7;0—28
Turner Ashby;6;8;0;7—21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
HHS—Smiley 26 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 9:59
TA—Campbell 45 fumble return (2-point fail), 2:21
Second Quarter
HHS—Walker 4 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 2:02
TA—Swinehart 5 run (Haskins run), 0:40
HHS—Davis 65 pass from Glago (Peric kick) 0:21
Third Quarter
HHS—Smiley 74 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 8:31
Fourth Quarter
TA—Quintanilla 4 run (Spirollari kick), 4:16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.