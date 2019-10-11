{child_flags:agate}HHSWHSBox
Harrisonburg;29;14;0;0—43
Waynesboro;0;0;0;0—0
Scoring Summary
First quarter
HHS— T. Jackson 22 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 9:38
HHS— Kw. Smiley 10 run (Peric kick), 4:05
HHS— T. Jackson 22 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 3:41
HHS— Kw. Smiley 20 pass from Glago (Glago run), 3:22
Second quarter
HHS—Kw. Smiley 48 run (Peric kick), 11:39
HHS— Kw. Smiley 62 punt return (Peric kick), 5:50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.