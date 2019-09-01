James Madison;7;0;3;3—13
West Virginia;0;3;7;10—20
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU—Vanhorse 9 run (Ratke kick), 1:47
Second Quarter
WVU—Staley 38 field goal, 12:33
Third Quarter
WVU—Campbell 28 pass from Kendall (Staley kick), 12:32
JMU—Ratke 29 field goal, 6:34
Fourth Quarter
WVU—Staley 43 field goal, 10:26
WVU—Bush 22 pass from Kendall (Staley kick), 8:43
JMU—Ratke 31 field goal, 4:33
RUSHING—JMU: Vanhorse 12-55, DiNucci 14-36, Agyei-Obese 8-29, Hamilton 8-26, Douglas 5-17, Polk 1-9. WVU: Pettaway 9-20, McKoy 11-11, Sinkfield 1-3, Kendall 3-0.
PASSING—JMU: DiNucci 13-20-1-156. WVU: Kendall 27-42-0-260.
RECEIVING—JMU: Polk 4-66, Dean 4-63, Douglas 2-7, Ravenel 1-14, Vanhorse 1-4, Hamilton 1-2. WVU: James 6-32, McKoy 6-18, Simmons 5-58, Bush 4-74, Ryan 2-31, Campbell 1-28, Wheaton 1-7, Fields 1-6, Sinkfield 1-6.
