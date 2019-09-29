James Madison;14;7;17;7—45
Elon;7;0;0;3—10
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
ELON—Jones 66 pass from Cheek (Davis kick), 14:08
JMU—Vanhorse 6 run (Ratke kick), 11:40
JMU—DiNucci 5 run (Ratke kick), 2:39
Second Quarter
JMU—Vanhorse 0 fumble recovery (Ratke kick), 13:22
Third Quarter
JMU—Ratke 44 field goal, 12:19
JMU—Hamilton 14 run (Ratke kick), 3:54
JMU—Palmer 3 run (Ratke kick), 1:50
Fourth Quarter
ELON—Davis 50 field goal, 12:16
JMU—Palmer 2 run (Ratke kick), 8:47
Individual Stats
RUSHING—JMU: Hamilton 13-81, Palmer 8-78, Vanhorse 11-63, Agyei-Obese 12-59, Kirlew 8-29, DiNucci 4-26. ELON: Cyphers 3-38, Baughman 4-12, Thomas 6-11, McNair 4-4, Cheek 6-(-32).
PASSING—JMU: DiNucci 13-21-0-185, Johnson 0-1-0-0. ELON: Cheek 14-32-1-189, Baughman 1-1-0-5.
RECEIVING—JMU: Brown 3-53, Ravenel 3-40, R. Stapleton 3-33, Hamilton 2-11, Dean 1-27, Polk 1-21. ELON: Jones 6-93, Daughtry 2-43, Foster 2-15, Weeks 2-14, Taylor 1-15, Parham 1-9, Drummond 1-5.
