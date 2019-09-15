Morgan State;0;3;0;9—12
James Madison;7;28;14;14—63
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU—Ravenel 9 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 9:22
Second Quarter
JMU—Agyei-Obese 1 run (Ratke kick), 14:57
JMU—Polk 48 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 12:05
MSU—O’Shea 39 field goal, 8:00
JMU—Hamilton 50 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 6:16
JMU—Vanhorse 19 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 0:33
Third Quarter
JMU—Agyei-Obese 5 run (Ratke kick), 12:51
JMU—Curry Jr. 7 pass from Moloney (Ratke kick), 1:00
Fourth Quarter
MSU—O’Shea 25 field goal, 9:36
JMU—Ravenel 43 kick return (Ratke kick), 9:29
MSU—Bailey 72 pass from Harris (kick fail), 8:46
JMU—Kirlew 9 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 3:00
Individual Stats
RUSHING—MSU: Johnson 16-50, Harris 8-20, Golatt Jr. 4-16, Parker 3-1, Howell 4-(-8). JMU: Palmer 5-58, Vanhorse 7-48, DiNucci 3-35, Douglas 8-27, Agyei-Obese 6-25, Hamilton 3-7, Kirlew 2-5, Johnson 2-4.
PASSING—MSU: Harris 11-21-1-253, Golatt Jr. 1-2-1-5. JMU: DiNucci 18-23-0-240, Johnson 6-8-0-51, Moloney 1-2-0-7.
RECEIVING—MSU: Bailey 4-172, Gravette 3-38, Johnson 2-10, White 1-20, Ransom 1-16, Wolfolk 1-2. JMU: Polk 6-67, Ravenel 3-40, Dean 3-34, Curry Jr. 3-33, Brown 3-7, Stapleton 2-26, Hamilton 1-50, Vanhorse 1-19, Kirlew 1-9, Adu 1-8, Carlton 1-5.
