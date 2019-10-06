James Madison;14;14;3;7;7—45
Stony Brook;14;7;7;10;0—38
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU—DiNucci 20 run (Ratke kick), 13:42
SBU—Lawton 6 run (Courtney kick), 9:23
JMU—Hamilton 55 run (Ratke kick), 6:01
SBU—Lawton 4 run (Courtney kick), 2:15
Second Quarter
JMU—Agyei-Obese 2 run (Ratke kick), 13:15
SBU—Constant 19 pass from Fields (Courtney kick), 9:19
JMU—Polk 12 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 1:11
Third Quarter
JMU—Ratke 24 field goal, 11:10
SBU—Anderson 26 pass from Fields (Courtney kick), 5:48
Fourth Quarter
JMU—Agyei-Obese 24 run (Ratke kick), 14:55
SBU—Lawton 1 run (Courtney kick), 7:20
SBU—Courtney 47 field goal, 0:05
Overtime
JMU—Hamilton 3 run (Ratke kick)
Individual Stats
RUSHING—JMU: Hamilton 13-105, Agyei-Obese 13-96, DiNucci 16-80, Vanhorse 14-48. SBU: Lawton 27-108, Nekhet 6-18, White 1-0, Fields 8-(-14).
PASSING—JMU: DiNucci 13-17-1-218. SBU: Fields 15-30-0-318.
RECEIVING—JMU: Polk 4-105, R. Stapleton 3-30, Dean 2-13, D. Stapleton 1-44, Brown 1-9, Painter 1-9, Vanhorse 1-8. SBU: Anderson 7-154, Constant 4-87, Hellams 2-42, McKenzie 1-21, Harris 1-14.
