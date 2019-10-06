James Madison;14;14;3;7;7—45

Stony Brook;14;7;7;10;0—38

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

JMU—DiNucci 20 run (Ratke kick), 13:42

SBU—Lawton 6 run (Courtney kick), 9:23

JMU—Hamilton 55 run (Ratke kick), 6:01

SBU—Lawton 4 run (Courtney kick), 2:15

Second Quarter

JMU—Agyei-Obese 2 run (Ratke kick), 13:15

SBU—Constant 19 pass from Fields (Courtney kick), 9:19

JMU—Polk 12 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 1:11

Third Quarter

JMU—Ratke 24 field goal, 11:10

SBU—Anderson 26 pass from Fields (Courtney kick), 5:48

Fourth Quarter

JMU—Agyei-Obese 24 run (Ratke kick), 14:55

SBU—Lawton 1 run (Courtney kick), 7:20

SBU—Courtney 47 field goal, 0:05

Overtime

JMU—Hamilton 3 run (Ratke kick)

Individual Stats

RUSHING—JMU: Hamilton 13-105, Agyei-Obese 13-96, DiNucci 16-80, Vanhorse 14-48. SBU: Lawton 27-108, Nekhet 6-18, White 1-0, Fields 8-(-14).

PASSING—JMU: DiNucci 13-17-1-218. SBU: Fields 15-30-0-318.

RECEIVING—JMU: Polk 4-105, R. Stapleton 3-30, Dean 2-13, D. Stapleton 1-44, Brown 1-9, Painter 1-9, Vanhorse 1-8. SBU: Anderson 7-154, Constant 4-87, Hellams 2-42, McKenzie 1-21, Harris 1-14.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.