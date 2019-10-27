Towson;0;10;0;0—10

James Madison;7;17;3;0—27

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

JMU—Agyei-Obese 8 run (Ratke kick), 2:40

Second Quarter

TU—O’Neill 49 field goal, 14:14

TU—Epps 15 pass from Towson (O’Neill kick), 9:15

JMU—R. Stapleton 9 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 4:56

JMU—Polk 60 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 1:50

JMU—Ratke 19 field goal, 0:07

Third Quarter

JMU—Ratke 20 field goal, 9:40

Individual Stats

RUSHING—Towson: Theanrat 8-65, Feliz-Platt 4-11, McDonough 1-1, Flacco 14-(-3), Leatherbury 2-(-14). JMU: Agyei-Obese 20-111, Hamilton 12-64, Palmer 3-33, Polk 1-29, DiNucci 7-12.

PASSING—Towson: Flacco 18-32-1-210. JMU: DiNucci 14-25-1-201.

RECEIVING—Towson: Leatherbury 5-24, Smith 3-69, Street 2-37, Allen 2-25, Rutkowski 2-12, Thaenrat 2-5, Feliz-Platt 1-23, Epps 1-5. JMU: Polk 8-121, R. Stapleton 4-62, Ravenel 1-10, D. Stapleton 1-8.

