Towson;0;10;0;0—10
James Madison;7;17;3;0—27
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU—Agyei-Obese 8 run (Ratke kick), 2:40
Second Quarter
TU—O’Neill 49 field goal, 14:14
TU—Epps 15 pass from Towson (O’Neill kick), 9:15
JMU—R. Stapleton 9 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 4:56
JMU—Polk 60 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 1:50
JMU—Ratke 19 field goal, 0:07
Third Quarter
JMU—Ratke 20 field goal, 9:40
Individual Stats
RUSHING—Towson: Theanrat 8-65, Feliz-Platt 4-11, McDonough 1-1, Flacco 14-(-3), Leatherbury 2-(-14). JMU: Agyei-Obese 20-111, Hamilton 12-64, Palmer 3-33, Polk 1-29, DiNucci 7-12.
PASSING—Towson: Flacco 18-32-1-210. JMU: DiNucci 14-25-1-201.
RECEIVING—Towson: Leatherbury 5-24, Smith 3-69, Street 2-37, Allen 2-25, Rutkowski 2-12, Thaenrat 2-5, Feliz-Platt 1-23, Epps 1-5. JMU: Polk 8-121, R. Stapleton 4-62, Ravenel 1-10, D. Stapleton 1-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.