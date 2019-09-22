James Madison;14;6;10;7—37
Chattanooga;14;0;0;0—14
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU—Agyei-Obese 9 run (Ratke kick), 8:56
JMU—Hamilton 13 run (Ratke kick), 5:33
UTC—James 19 pass from Tiano (Ulmo kick), 0:59
UTC—Tiano 2 run (Ulmo kick), 0:37
Second Quarter
JMU—Ratke 44 field goal, 11:26
JMU—Ratke 42 field goal, 0:26
Third Quarter
JMU—Ratke 29 field goal, 10:01
JMU—Polk 48 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 3:38
Fourth Quarter
JMU—Agyei Obese 1 run (Ratke kick), 13:18
Individual Stats
RUSHING—JMU: Agyei-Obese 19-114, DiNucci 5-39, Hamilton 11-48, Vanhorse 10-35, Douglas 2-13, Palmer 2-9. Chattanooga: Ford 10-27, Ibitokun-Hanks 9-27, Tiano 7-25, Wood II 2-4, Person 1-1.
PASSING—JMU: DiNucci 19-25-0-264. Chattanooga: Tiano 12-26-1-161.
RECEIVING—JMU: R. Stapleton 5-73, Polk 4-84, D. Stapleton 3-36, Dean 2-24, Ravenel 2-20, Brown 2-20, Vanhorse 1-7. Chattanooga: Nunnelly 5-47, Ibitokun-Hanks 2-25, Henderson 1-31, Tucker 1-21, James 1-19, McKinnon 1-11, Giberti 1-7.
