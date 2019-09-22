James Madison;14;6;10;7—37

Chattanooga;14;0;0;0—14

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

JMU—Agyei-Obese 9 run (Ratke kick), 8:56

JMU—Hamilton 13 run (Ratke kick), 5:33

UTC—James 19 pass from Tiano (Ulmo kick), 0:59

UTC—Tiano 2 run (Ulmo kick), 0:37

Second Quarter

JMU—Ratke 44 field goal, 11:26

JMU—Ratke 42 field goal, 0:26

Third Quarter

JMU—Ratke 29 field goal, 10:01

JMU—Polk 48 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 3:38

Fourth Quarter

JMU—Agyei Obese 1 run (Ratke kick), 13:18

Individual Stats

RUSHING—JMU: Agyei-Obese 19-114, DiNucci 5-39, Hamilton 11-48, Vanhorse 10-35, Douglas 2-13, Palmer 2-9. Chattanooga: Ford 10-27, Ibitokun-Hanks 9-27, Tiano 7-25, Wood II 2-4, Person 1-1.

PASSING—JMU: DiNucci 19-25-0-264. Chattanooga: Tiano 12-26-1-161.

RECEIVING—JMU: R. Stapleton 5-73, Polk 4-84, D. Stapleton 3-36, Dean 2-24, Ravenel 2-20, Brown 2-20, Vanhorse 1-7. Chattanooga: Nunnelly 5-47, Ibitokun-Hanks 2-25, Henderson 1-31, Tucker 1-21, James 1-19, McKinnon 1-11, Giberti 1-7.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.