James Madison;7;14;10;7—38
William & Mary;3;0;7;0—10
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
W&M—Johnston 20 field goal, 7:39
JMU—Polk 16 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 1:56
Second Quarter
JMU—Agyei-Obese 1 run (Ratke kick), 10:40
JMU—Agyei-Obese 1 run (Ratke kick), 4:16
Third Quarter
W&M—Zgombic 6 pass from Hefter (Johnston kick), 9:17
JMU—Ratke 32 field goal, 4:22
JMU—Dean 37 pass from DiNucci (Ratke kick), 2:36
Fourth Quarter
JMU—Palmer 1 run (Ratke kick), 0:59
Individual Stats
RUSHING—JMU: Agyei-Obese 18-68, Hamilton 11-49, Palmer 8-14, Vanhorse 2-0, DiNucci 1-(-5). W&M: Yoder 6-77, Lester 10-21, Funderburke 1-5, Crist 1-(-1), Wright 5-(-4), Anderson 6-(-23).
PASSING—JMU: DiNucci 23-36-1-250. W&M: Anderson 11-17-1-91, Hefter 7-13-2-36, Yoder 1-1-0-(-8).
RECEIVING—JMU: Polk 7-77, D. Stapleton 4-54, R. Stapleton 4-43, Dean 3-47, Vanhorse 2-24, Brown 2-4, Hamilton 1-1. W&M: Burdick 3-58, Crist 3-27, Yoder 3-12, Wright 3-6, Mathis 2-13, Lowery 1-7, Zgombic 1-6, Klaus 1-6, Lester 1-(-8), Everson 1-(-8).
