Area Educators Attend VRTA Fall Conference
Representatives from the four local units in District G attended the Virginia Retired Teachers Association (VRTA) fall conference held recently at the Doubletree in Richmond. Pictured above are, FROM LEFT: Sharon Helbert of the Shenandoah County RTA, Jackie Stephenson of the Bath/Highland RTA, Karen Whetzel of the Shenandoah County RTA and District G president, Rita Lancaster of the Page County RTA, and Bea Morris of the Augusta Retired Educator's Association and District G and VRTA legislative chairperson. In addition, Whetzel and Morris serve on the VRTA board of directors.

