Review: Lamb Barbecue Shines At The County Fair

HARRISONBURG — During the course of the Rockingham County Fair, several volunteers spent their week serving the Fairgrounds BBQ booth. From Tuesday-Saturday, a different type of barbecue was served. Below is a personal review of every barbecue served with individual thoughts and opinions.
Chicken Barbecue
The chicken did not have to travel far to reach the fair barbecue road, with Tuesday’s feature sourced locally by Pilgrim’s Pride.
Starting around 5:30 a.m. when the fairgrounds is at its quietest hour, volunteers are getting to work.
The chicken barbecue is the only one during fair week to be cooked in a pit made up of concrete cinder blocks that line the building from one end to the other. Commonly seen outside of churches and fire stations throughout the county, cinder blocks are stacked up to reach a few feet help contain the heat from the charcoal.
Almost 1,120 pounds of chicken are placed onto grill grates over the pit and set to cook for three to four hours.
The chicken, as well as the rest of the featured barbecue, is cooked in batches.
Barbecue volunteers wait for the fat to cook off and the chicken to brown before dousing the meat with the vinegar-based mop sauce made primarily of poultry seasoning, oil and vinegar.
Each time the chicken gets flipped, a fresh layer of sauce is sprinkled on the chicken.
Once the chicken is done cooking, barbecue volunteers take the chicken off the grill grates and place them inside a cooler in layers. A layer of chicken, then a layer of sauce — repeated until at capacity. The chicken and sauce then steep for 30 minutes to allow the flavor of the sauce to absorb into the meat.
The chicken holds a subtle vinegar taste that pairs nicely with the bold smokiness buried deep in the meat. The skin of the chicken holds on to the poultry seasoning that leaves your taste buds singing with every bite.
The main highlight is the smoke-vinegar combo giving the chicken its flavor.
Pork Barbecue
A little after noon, the Wednesday barbecue crew receives 380 pounds of Boston butt pork from Prime Cuts and Seafood at the Dayton Farmers Market.
The pork is cooked entirely different than the chicken.
The pork is dry rubbed with a variety of spices to bring out the flavor. The meat is then placed into a large stainless steel cooker where it will be cooked for nearly two hours.
Between the two cookers, 100 pounds of pork per batch is placed inside per batch and rotated every five to 10 minutes depending on the temperature of the grill.
“It is very efficient,” said Elmer Martin, of Mount Solon. “We will cook it until perfection.”
Martin is one of the barbecue volunteers who spent his week alongside Shawn Byler, of Harrisonburg.
The two brought their own cookers to cook the meat, which can cost an average of $5,000, according to Martin.
Once the pork is cooked to “perfection,” the meat is then transported to the Fairgrounds BBQ booth where it is thinly sliced to make sandwiches.
Sandwiched in between two buns, the pork becomes a hidden surprise among the bread.
Bearing a smoky flavor similar to the chicken, the seasoning in the pork is more noticeable throughout each bite.
The bread adds a bit of sweetness to the pork that seems to be butting heads with one another, but once the pork and bread are separated, the flavors of the pork have a better chance at being noticed.
Undertones of pepper and smoke are the main highlights from the pork, but it goes without saying that the texture and moistness of the meat took the lead.
Lamb Barbecue
The lamb barbecue is what the Rockingham County Fair was made to feature.
“Some people come [Wednesday] to get the lamb sandwich,” Martin said.
Shipped from Colorado, Wednesday’s barbecue features Mountain State’s Rosen’s Cedar Springs Lamb, an American lamb that is the “most desirable brand-name,” according to Mike Carpenter, of Harrisonburg.
Carpenter joined Martin and Byler for the lamb cooking experience. Around 350 pounds of boneless leg-cut lamb was cooked using the same cookers as Tuesday.
The lamb seasoning is taken back a notch, with only three seasonings used compared to the four- or five-spice blend used on the other meats.
“The taste is the most popular,” Carpenter said.
The lamb is rotated on the cooker every five to 10 minutes for two hours. Once cooked, the lamb is sliced for sandwiches.
“The key to eating it is eating it hot,” Carpenter said. “Eating it cold changes the flavor of the lamb.”
The lamb barbecue sandwich is truly love at first bite.
Similar to the other types of barbecue, the smokiness is a strong contender in the flavor palate. Undertones of sweet onion and pepper are also well recognized.
The lamb itself is tender and pulls apart with ease. Unlike the pork barbecue, the sweetness of the bread does not overwhelm the savory flavor of the lamb. Ultimately there is no true way to describe the lamb barbecue other than you would need to try it for yourself.
Beef Barbecue
Prior to the official beef barbecue day, the beef had already been prepared 48 hours prior with a dry rub.
Roughly 380 pounds of Certified Angus Beef Top Inside Round is shipped from the Midwest region and handled by Martin and Byler.
With a seasoning made to bring out the beef flavor, the beef is cooked for two and a half hours.
“Everything is better over a fire,” Byler said.
The beef is the most similar to the lamb as far as texture and taste.
The smokiness is not as heavy compared to previous meats, but the two-day dry-rub is noticeable. The spices are more developed than the other barbecues and the two days of flavor developing did the beef justice.
The beef almost has a spiciness to it, which can almost be attributed to the pepper used in the spice mix. The bread combo was not as heavy and paired nicely.
Turkey Barbecue
With the arrival of the final day and the final batch of meat to be cooked, the barbecue volunteers begin their day around 11 a.m. to try and win over the taste buds of those new to the world of turkey barbecue.
A combination of deboned turkey breast and thigh roast, the two cuts of turkey are netted to help the flavors mesh together.
The turkey comes from Minnesota-based Jennie-O Turkey. Due to the expected smaller crowd on Saturday, only 125 pounds of turkey was cooked.
Turkey barbecue was the last to get introduced to the fair, starting five years ago, according to Martin.
The turkey cooks for approximately two hours in between two grill grates that are pressed together lightly enough to hold the turkey in place but not lose the juice.
Making efforts to contain the juice in the turkey helped to keep the meat moist once the cooking process was complete.
Although the turkey did not have two days to soak in the spice mix, the spices were still notable in every bite.
Black and red pepper provided a spice to the meat, while the smokiness added a subtle aftertaste with each bite.
