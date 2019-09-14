HARRISONBURG — Prep list for Saturday night at the Golden Pony: 1. Photo identification. 2. Comfortable footwear. 3. Spacesuit. That’s right, Crab Action is beaming down from Planet Pluto to deliver space-age hardcore tonight.
Hometown stars of Crab Action are performing for the first time with Los Angeles-based rock group The Hangmen and internationally recognized trio Supersuckers at 8 p.m.
Crab Action vocalist Grant Penrod, who goes by the stage name Gnat King Cruel, said the town needs to be ready for the night because this line-up is not for the faint of heart.
“All three bands are high energy punk rock ‘n’ roll bands. The show’s going to be a party. It’s going to be fast songs, it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be fun, it’s going to be a good time,” Penrod said.
Supersuckers is a rock group from Seattle, Washington on the “Evil Powers” tour around the globe with The Hangmen. The Hangmen and Supersuckers are veterans of the scene and have performed together various times over the years.
The Hangmen members have delivered rock with a twist of twang and punk for over two decades. Bryan Small, founding member, vocalist and guitarist, said the two bands have very distinct personalities but together form a strong crowd that easily reciprocates the rock energy coming from the stage.
“There’s a thread through both of them that we kind of share. A lot of the same fan base. People who like the Supersuckers tend to like us and vice versa. There’s maybe a little bit of a country side to the rock ‘n’ roll that we play, and there’s a bit of punk rock in the way we deliver it,” Smalls said.
Penford said he is excited to join forces with the other two acts, especially Supersuckers because he has admired and rocked out to the sound for years.
“That’s a band I used to listen to when I was in college in the 90s. I’m really excited to see them. That’s going to be a great show,” Penford said.
Crab Action was a product of Harrisonburg’s Rock Lotto in 2012, an event where musicians from around the area came together and formed bands with complete strangers at random to raise money for local art programs.
The songs of Crab Action tell the story of an intergalactic group from the planet Pluto who have come in revenge of Pluto no longer being classified as a planet. Gnat King Cruel busts his vocals, The Unnameable Horror aka “Lloyd” is on drums, Gygax Icehammer is on bass while Broccoli Killbush and Booze Worm take guitars.
Crab Action has been writing and recording its new album, Cobra Antic, over the past five years. Penrod said the songs are shorter, faster and better written but still the same sound that fans have loved since their beginnings in 2012.
Tickets in advance are $15, buying the day of costs $18. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music will kick off an hour later.
