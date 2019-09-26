HARRISONBURG — Clementine Café must be the place for a once in a lifetime show for fans of a certain new wave group.
Start Making Sense is a seven- to 10-piece Talking Heads tribute band returning to Clementine at 7 p.m. tonight.
George “Bernie” Worrel, a late keyboardist who toured with the Talking Heads, is quoted on the band’s website praising the group’s execution of their art punk style.
“To all you listeners ...This is an appropriate title — Start Making Sense. This band makes plenty of sense to me, and is a great representation of Talking Heads’ music,” Worrel said.
Pat Roberts, a Harrisonburg resident, won a Facebook contest for two free tickets to the show, so he and his wife will be attending. He has seen Start Making Sense five times since discovering the band at the 2014 Rocktown Beer and Music Festival. Roberts said the tribute accurately replicates the feel of the band to put on a great show each time.
“They put work into their craft to replicate what they’re performing,” Roberts said. “He does an amazing job of personifying David Byrne, and the band plays really well and then collectively it’s a really fun time.”
Jon Braun is the frontman who has brought a reincarnation of David Byrne and the Talking Heads around the globe and into the 21st century for 10 years. Braun said the group originally covered a variety of classic rock groups, and they accidentally morphed into a specific tribute band because the Talking Heads is a timeless sound people wanted to hear.
“They didn’t wither away into obscurity. It seems as though there’s something really unique about their avant-garde artistic leanings,” Braun said. “It seems to have staying power. It’s intelligent, it’s fun, it makes you think, [it’s] danceable. You know, it has integrity. And, you know, there’s not a lot of bands that have all of those things.”
Talking Heads’ first song on the top 100 chart was “Psycho Killer” in 1977. The band’s only top 10 hit was “Burning Down the House,” which was released in 1983. Talking Heads was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of fame in 2002. To put that in perspective, Queen was inducted in 2001.
Braun said the group has worked hard to match the iconic style, even down to using the same instruments as the original group, but they try to stay respectful by not imitating to the point of mockery.
Harrisonburg resident Brooke Martin Chao has also seen the tribute band before, and said she keeps going back to see them perform because the Talking Heads is an eclectic, alternative group that truly comes to life through Start Making Sense.
“I really like the fact that they were kind of pushing the envelope for their time,” Martin Chao said. “Part of what I like about Start Making Sense is the fact that their lead singer is able to copy the mannerism so well.”
General admission tickets are for sale online for $17.79 with the service fee, but a ticket does not include a seat so either call the cafe to reserve a spot or be prepared to stand. Tickets are $20 at the door. The show ends at 9 p.m., but Clementine will remain open to serve food and drinks both during and after the event.
