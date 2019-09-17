HARRISONBURG — “If it was just about music, we’d be making a bunch of noise, but we’re grateful to get out there and have this fun and make this joyful noise because it’s something bigger than all of us and it binds us together.”
That’s what David Frey, vocalist and founding member of Sidewalk Prophets, had to say about the band’s mission to connect and inspire others with the love of God. They will play in Bridgewater on Oct. 6 with fellow Christian musician Curt Anderson, and the evening will be segmented by an inspirational speech from Mark Stuart, the former frontman of Audio Adrenaline.
Anderson first connected with Sidewalk Prophets while studying in college. Despite their long-lasting friendship, the musicians have never shared a stage because Anderson mostly tours internationally.
Anderson said his interest in music began when he first learned to stand and could reach the piano keys, and his talent is a gift from God to spread care and faith.
“Music is a tool that God has given me to be able to connect with people and love on people,” Anderson said.
These Simple Truths Tour is named after the first album Sidewalk Prophets released 10 years ago. The band calls the tour an “autobiographical acoustic experience” to commemorate the 10-year anniversary and over 1 million miles traveled while sharing their gospel around the United States.
“There’s some folks that want to hear us and see us and hang out and have fun and do it all in the name of Jesus, which I think is bigger than anything else that we do,” Frey said.
The band will perform some throwback hits as well as music from its latest projects. “Smile” is a single that will debut on the radio next week. Sidewalk Prophets has finished working on their newest album, which is scheduled to be released in the spring.
Stuart performed with Audio Adrenaline for nearly 20 years but had to quit after being diagnosed with an incurable vocal disorder. Now, he dedicates his efforts to international missionary work that focuses on sustainable support for families and children in developing countries. Stuart will share his personal journey of healing after his diagnosis and also promote the global sponsorship program Children International at the event.
“I go out with these guys and tell my testimony and encourage people that God can use them no matter what their circumstances are, what their losses are,” Stuart said. “God, in our weaknesses, he tends to use our weaknesses to do things in spite of ourselves.”
Stuart also helped start the charity Hand & Feet Project 15 years ago and authored the book “Losing My Voice to Find It: How a Rockstar Discovered His Greatest Purpose,” which will be available Nov. 5. Stuart and Anderson are joining the tour starting this Thursday to expand the message of global unity to strengthen developing nations.
Travis Utley, a Page County resident, frequents Christian music concerts with his wife and purchased VIP tickets to attend the Sidewalk Prophet show. The tickets include early entry, joining the bands for daily devotional and hanging out with the artists. Utley said he is excited for the show because Sidewalk Prophets are a down-to-earth group and attending Christian music concerts is a unifying and soul-enriching experience.
“It’s a great thing for us to all get together and we worship. That’s basically what it is. You know, it’s like a Christian family type thing,” Utley said. “We get together to worship God and still have a good time.”
This is the third concert to be hosted in the Shenandoah Valley by Songs for the Valley Inc., a nonprofit that began earlier this year to bring Christian music artists to the area. The show is being held at Turner Ashby High School Auditorium in Bridgewater, and music starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available online on Eventbrite. VIP tickets are $50, early entry tickets cost $25 and include joining the bands’ daily devotional and general admission tickets are $15. Groups of over 12 can use the code “SWPGROUP” online to purchase general admission tickets for $10 each.
“For me, it’s a message of love and hope. I want everyone to experience my songs. And if they leave with nothing else, to leave knowing that they’re loved and that there’s hope no matter what they’re going through,” Anderson said.
