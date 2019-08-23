HARRISONBURG — Singer-songwriter Jason Gray will be in Harrisonburg on Saturday to perform songs from his latest project “Order Disorder Reorder” and other chart-topping Christian melodies.
Songs for the Valley, a local nonprofit that organizes religious concerts in the area, is providing an evening of live music by Gray from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday at the Eastern Mennonite School Auditorium.
Gray is a Top 10 Billboard contemporary Christian music artist and winner of four performance awards by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers. His newest album, released last week, is the first of a project that reframes the narrative of disorder’s place in life.
“Chaos helps us to see that we weren’t as in control as we thought we were, and our answers aren’t as efficient as we thought they were. And that is a prime place for us to learn,” Gray said. “Creating different categories of order, disorder, reorder just reduced a lot of anxiety and I think, helped me to be more receptive to what each season has to offer.”
Harrisonburg resident Linda Shipley is a fan of Gray’s music because of the honest and inspiring message that shines through his pop sound.
“It’s uplifting. He kind of reminds you to stay grounded and to not give up when things are tough,” Shipley said.
Local artisan Stephen Showalter of Showalter Guitars is providing a custom-made electric guitar for the performance on Saturday. The unique instrument is called Free Spirit and is designed with the sound hole off-center, facing the player so they can better hear the music. Free Spirit is crafted from local cherry wood for the body and is one-of-a-kind, said Showalter.
Songs for the Valley was started earlier this year to invite popular Christian musicians to the area like Andrew Peterson, who played in May, and Sidewalk Prophets, who will perform on Oct. 6. Travis Layman, president of Songs for the Valley, said Harrisonburg has what it takes to bring in dynamic musicians the community loves.
“Harrisonburg is a big enough area, there’s enough going on — it just wasn’t a market,” Layman said. “We have to pick artists that we think are excellent musicians and have a great message and ministry.”
Because the first segment of Gray’s project released last week, Saturday’s attendees will be among the first to witness the live performance of those songs. Gray plans to release the second part of the project, Disorder, in six months and the final album piece, Reorder, six months after that.
“I wanted people to be able to really engage with each part of the journey before moving on to the next,” Gray said.
The event also serves as an optional fundraiser for local religious organizations because online ticket buyers can designate for 20% of their ticket sales to go to a church or nonprofit of their choice.
Tickets ordered in advance run $16 for students and children, $20 for adults and $12 each for groups larger than three. Ticket prices at the door are $20 for students and children, $24 for adults and group tickets will not be available. Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone through iTickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.