HARRISONBURG — Fat, handmade doughnuts slathered in a thick glaze hang on a bar while the smoky aroma of Laotian and Puerto Rican food waft through the air. Children are spending their sugar-fueled fury racing along the fields before collapsing next to parents bidding for intricate, woven quilts.
This weekend, the Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale returns to the Rockingham County Fairgrounds for its 53rd year. The fundraiser brings together families over food, auctions and activities to raise money for the Mennonite Central Committee — a relief effort that provides community development and peacebuilding efforts to over 50 countries and at home.
Today, food and vendor booths are open for service from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and the live and silent auctions begin at 7 p.m. On Saturday, a 5K race kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and auctions run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last year’s event brought 10,000 attendees and raised over $370,000, according to Dave Rush, chair of the Relief Sale Committee.
Jodi Hertzler, an Eastern Mennonite School alumna, parent and faculty member, is helping facilitate the 5K. Hertzler has attended the annual event since childhood, and she said it has grown to be an inclusive and ethnic celebration as the Mennonite faith has similarly evolved.
“It’s just kind of an increase in our global awareness and more contacts with people who have, you know, new food to offer, new traditions to offer,” Hertzler said. “Before it used to be, you know, we’d go for the whoopie pies and now I go for the curry.”
Jennifer Murch and her family lead the doughnut operation for the relief sale. Murch said they are whipping up 17,000 donuts for the two-day event, but she loves being a part of the work team that brings joy to attendees.
“The process is so much fun. When we’re there and all these people just come in and make doughnuts… it’s kind of like a fairytale-like dream. Everybody is working together and doing this whole process. … It’s just like a festival feeling,” Hertzler said.
Rush estimates 1,000 volunteers are contributing to the event between the marketplace, race, children’s activities and music. The marketplace features a farmers market with fresh produce and preserves, Country Corner that sells handcrafted artisanal items and Kiddie Corner, which is a secondhand toy shop. Live music from local groups like The Crissman Brothers and Striking Accord will be performing this evening and Saturday morning.
The Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale is one of nearly 30 relief sales in North America, so some people travel from outside states to attend and support the community. Mike Stoltzfus, director of business affairs for EMS, has volunteered with the annual sale for more than 15 years. For him, the festival is an annual reunion of distant friends.
“My favorite part of the sale is probably just seeing people that I have known for a long time but don’t get to see very often. There are a number of people that I only see every year at the relief sale,” Stoltzfus said.
Hand-stitched quilts and woodwork are donated by local churches as the auction centerpieces. While funds and hosting responsibilities belong to the Mennonite community, everyone is invited to enjoy the event and take part in the festivities.
“We work with Old Order Mennonites, the more conservative Mennonites, and college students and people who know nothing about Mennonites, people off the street — all kinds of people, and it’s just a fun atmosphere,” Murch said.
A barbecue beef dinner starts at 4:30 p.m. today, Saturday’s breakfast is served from 7 to 10:30 a.m. and a chicken barbecue lunch lasts from 11 to 1:30 p.m. All three meals are available by donation. The two-day event wraps up at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The full schedule of activities is available on the Relief Sale’s website. The fairgrounds are located at 4808 S. Valley Pike, and camping with electric and water hook-ups is available at the fairgrounds with a suggested donation of $35 per night.
