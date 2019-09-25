HARRISONBURG — Everybody dies, but you can witness the randomness of life and death every night this week at James Madison University’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts. Go once or go every night, because “Everybody” is an experimental show that guarantees a unique performance each time.
“Everybody” is a modern rendition of the 16th-century play “The Somonyng of Everyman.” While the newest adaption, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, maintains the core elements of the classic morality play about death, this show follows five characters who are cast by a lottery system.
This means that the audience is not only represented in the show by characters such as Friendship and Strength, but they also play a key role in deciding which actor plays who every night.
“Every single night we do it, it’s a new adventure, and something new happens, which means that the scenes are never, ever the same,” said Gemma Dennis, a JMU junior and cast member.
The cast is a compilation of five students, all with different abilities and strengths, but they have to be comfortable knowing and performing any character each night when a random audience member selects their roles from behind closed doors. Actors auditioned in April and began memorizing the scripts over the summer break. Backstage crew members began working over the summer, but the sound designers officially met the guest designer last week.
Anna-Lee Craig, the production audio technician for Broadway’s “Hamilton,” is a JMU alumna and Harrisonburg native who returned to her alma mater to work on “Everybody.” After working at the Forbes Center for a year post-grad, Craig left to rock the theater world in New York. She has continued for over four years now to operate backstage with the microphones and as the sub mixer for the 2016 Pulitzer Prize drama winner.
Craig collaborated with two sound design students as their guest mentor to bring the eerie and unpredictable show to life (or in this case, death). JMU theater students Becca Gustafson and Cecilia Apperson have worked with Craig to develop the sounds and cues for the show. Gustafson, a senior, came on board as an assistant sound designer for the show because of the opportunity to work with Craig.
“She’s a big-time Broadway designer, and I just thought it was the best opportunity to get to work with her. And I was right — it is the best,” Gustafson said. “We all work together so well, and she has just been a dream to work with.”
“Everybody” is the second show Apperson has worked on, and she said it was incredibly rewarding to create the sounds alongside an advanced professional.
“Anna-Lee gave us both the opportunity to be super hands-on, and I built a few cues, which I have never done before,” Apperson said. “Just being able to hear things that like either of us have built from the ground up — like entirely created for the show.”
Dennis Beck is the director of “Everybody” and teaches various performance courses at JMU, including an alternative theater class. Beck played a large role in bringing Craig onto the show because they have worked together before and stayed in touch after her graduation.
Beck said he is glad to bring this show to JMU because it redefines the theater experience while being a legitimate and highly acclaimed play, and he hopes audience members walk away with at least two ideas to reflect upon.
“Well, one would be that they rethink what theater is, and what it can do. Another one would be ... what the play is trying to induce the people in the audience to consider is how they’re living their lives and what kind of choices they’re making,” Beck said.
“Everybody” was one of two runners-up in the 2018 Pulitzer Prize drama category. For this week only, JMU presents its take on the show of life, death and learning through it all — plus a 10-foot tall puppet. There are over 100 possible combinations of characters each night and five times to see them.
Tuesday was the first showing of “Everybody,” and a new version runs every night at 8 p.m. until Saturday, the last day, when it will be performed twice — at 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $16 including the processing fee. Guests can purchase tickets and choose their seats online up to two hours before the show. The box office opens 90 minutes prior to the performance’s start.
“Grapple with your morality a little,” Dennis said.
