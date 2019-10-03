HARRISONBURG — Yesterday, I posted my ballot and wrote about my choices for the Colonial Athletic Association's men's basketball preseason ranking and all-conference team, which is voted on by the league coaches, sports information directors and the media.
On the women's side, the media doesn't get a vote in the pre or postseason awards, which in and of itself was part of a small bit of controversy last March related to the CAA Player of the Year award.
We'll get to that in a minute, but because the interest in women's basketball is high in these parts, I figured I'd go ahead and post how I would have voted, had I been allowed to vote. The preseason poll and awards as picked by the conference coaches and SIDs should be released in the next couple of weeks.
But as somebody who probably watched as much CAA women's basketball as anyone last year, here's my informed, but unofficial ballot:
2019-20 CAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1. James Madison
2. Drexel
3. Delaware
4. Towson
5 UNC Wilmington
6. William & Mary
7. Elon
8. Northeastern
9. College of Charleston
10. Hofstra
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE RANKED IN ORDER
1. Nicole Enabosi, Delaware
2. Kamiah Smalls, JMU
3. Bailey Greenberg, Drexel
4. Kionna Jeter, Towson
5. Kayla Cooper-Williams, JMU
6. Samone DeFreese, Delaware
7. Lexie Barrier, JMU
8. Jackie Benitez, JMU
9. GiGi Smith, UNCW
10. Erin Maupin, Elon
First off, the CAA is shaping up to be a really good league, especially in the top half. The Colonial really should be in the mix for two, maybe even three NCAA Tournament bids, but as JMU fans can attest, that's tough for mid-major teams to count on.
But think about it this way: Towson is the defending CAA Tournament champion, coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and has essentially all its key players back. I have the Tigers fourth on my ballot and I can't imagine them coming in higher than third when the official poll comes out.
JMU is the clear favorite because the Dukes are absolutely loaded and dominated the conference last season, going 17-1 and winning games by an average of 16 points right up until the end of the regular season when multiple injuries struck at the worst possible time.
JMU lost early in the CAA Tournament and wound up in the WNIT. The Dukes should have a legit shot at an at-large NCAA bid if that were to happen again this year, but Madison will go in as heavy favorites to win the regular season and postseason CAA crowns.
The rest of the league should just hope JMU's dominance doesn't hurt the perception of the CAA as a whole because the top five teams are all good enough to have postseason aspirations. Drexel was second to JMU in the regular season and lost to Towson in the CAA title game last March. Like the Dukes and the Tigers, the Dragons also have basically everybody back, including reigning CAA Player of the Year Bailey Greenberg, which, once again, we'll address in a bit.
Delaware should also be in the mix thanks to the return of Nicole Enabosi and the emergence of Samone DeFreese. They should form one of the best frontcourt duos around. UNCW is probably just a notch below the others, but the Seahawks also gave JMU as much trouble as any team in the league last year and Gigi Smith, Lacey Suggs and Timber Tate make a very nice core group even if depth may be a concern.
It's a fairly significant drop off from there, but even as good as JMU should be, there will be plenty of challenges in conference play.
Which brings us to the individual awards and what should be a very intriguing race for CAA Player of the Year. That I can justify Greenberg as No. 3 on my ballot is another example of just how stacked the league is, but also an example of why some would like to see the media get a vote to add some independent contributors to the proceedings.
Simply put, Kamiah Smalls was the best player in the CAA last year and everybody knows it. Smalls averaged 16 points per game, a number that was hurt by appearing in a few games in which she was injured and didn't score, and was the clear star of a deep and talented Dukes squad. When the All-CAA team was announced last March and she wasn't named player of the year, it was a shock.
Anyone who doesn't draw a paycheck from Drexel and answers honestly - and I asked a lot of people around the conference in private - would say Smalls was the top player in the league. Simple arithmetic indicates that at least some of the people who told me that must have also voted against the JMU guard for some reason.
Perhaps some around the conference were hesitant to hand JMU too many major awards - Jackie Benitez was the Sixth Player of the Year and Kayla Cooper-Williams the Defensive Player of the Year, and there were really no other reasonable choices for those. Maybe some held a grudge about the Dukes blowing out other CAA teams by 30 or more points on multiple occasions.
Whatever it is, the result was a big reason why some associated with JMU have asked for the media to get a vote, a wish that so far hasn't been granted.
And even with all that said, after quite a bit of consideration, if I had a vote, I'd have Smalls No. 2 on my ballot this preseason. Like I said, this league is loaded with talent and that includes Delaware's Enabosi, who was the 2017-18 CAA Player of the Year, averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds, before missing all of last season with a knee injury.
Four of the five first-team spots were easy to pick because Towson's Kionna Jeter would be a player of the year candidate in a lot of other mid-major conferences.
For the fifth spot I chose Kayla Cooper-Williams, even knowing there's little chance she actually makes the first-team because she didn't score a lot of points as a junior, averaging 6.3 points per game to go along with 10.2 rebounds.
But if you consider her value on defense, it's another story. Taking away a basket from the opposition is a plus-two scenario for one's team just the same way scoring a basket is, and Cooper-Williams takes away a lot of baskets. The fifth-year senior blocked 98 shots last season and altered countless more. If you consider her contributions on both ends, she certainly brought the same value as a player who averaged a double-double, but played average defense.
That's not to mention all indications are she's significantly improved on the offensive side this offseason.
Beyond that, the Dukes are loaded, and my for-fun ballot reflects that. Lexie Barrier should be an All-CAA performer for the third consecutive season. Jackie Benitez is clearly one of the Top 10 players in the league, and she hasn't necessarily even locked down a starting spot yet.
But we'll have to wait a bit to see how the actual vote turns out.
