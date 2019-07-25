HARRISONBURG — When Linda Harpine was told she was officially the longest serving employee for Rockingham County Public Schools, the news surprised her.
Harpine began working for the school division in the early ’70s as a second-grade and third-grade combination teacher at Grottoes Elementary School, which is now served by South River Elementary School.
Harpine’s father was a teacher and helped influence her decision to be one herself. It was a choice between becoming a teacher or a veterinarian.
“I thought little kids, little animals, they have to be similar right?” Harpine said with a laugh.
Harpine wasn’t at Grottoes long. After a year and a half, she was appointed to a Title III federal program aimed at training teachers to be more innovative. At the time, Plains Elementary School had an open-space layout concept and Harpine was placed there for three years.
She remembers using a video camera for the first time during her three years as an innovation specialist. It was a very large bulky thing, Harpine recalls, and she would film teachers in their classroom and then meet with them to go over what they were doing well and improvement potential.
In 1976 her federally funded position concluded, and she went to Ottobine Elementary School to teach second and third grade for 25 years. It would be at this elementary-level that Harpine would spend most of her teaching career before retirement.
“When I ‘retired’ I knew I still wanted to work, and teaching was the thing I liked best,” she said.
After two years of subbing, a gifted resource teacher position opened up at Elkton Middle School. Besides serving as a substitute, Harpine had never worked really with middle school students.
“I loved it, I wasn’t sure, but I loved working with middle school students,” she said.
She transitioned to a gifted resource teaching position split between Fulks Run Elementary School and Ottobine Elementary School.
Almost five decades with the same school division isn’t as common as you’d think. But this is where Harpine grew up and she says this is home.
“All of my experiences have been positive ones,” she said.
It makes sense and might seem obvious, but the thing that’s changed the most over the decades is technology and its use in the classroom, according to Harpine.
“I taught before there were computers. I remember when we got the first one, that was a big deal,” Harpine said. She took a class at James Madison University to learn how to use them.
“I love learning things myself,” she said.
While technology has changed, one “new” concept that isn’t so new to Harpine is project-based learning. The idea that students should be learning from real-world experiences is something Harpine brought to her classroom in the ‘80s.
“If you’re having fun, you’re going to learn a lot more,” she said. “I know if I’m bored to tears, the students certainly are going to be too.”
But she still loves her job, and she loves the kids. So, will Harpine see five decades as an educator?
Maybe. She’ll certainly see a 49th year.
“It’s definitely one year at at time,” she said. Come spring 2020, she’ll have to decide on that 50th year.
“I think... I hate to leave them,” Harpine said of the students. “But at some point, I think I’ll know when it’s time not to be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.