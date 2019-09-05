HARRISONBURG — A Swift Water Rescue Team made up of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Rockingham County firefighters deployed to the Virginia coast Thursday to assist in potential emergencies stemming from Hurricane Dorian.
Dorian battered the Carolinas Thursday, leaving thousands without power. The storm was expected to hit the Virginia coast late Thursday and early Friday morning.
“We have an incredible and well-trained team of swift water rescue personnel here at HFD and with our partners in the Shenandoah Valley," said Harrisonburg Chief Ian Bennett, in a statement. "We are always ready to come to the aid of those in need, no matter where that might be."
The Regional Swift Water Team has previously been deployed several times in the past.
Eleven of the area's firefighters, along with equipment, are deploying for about 72 hours. The deployment could be extended by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, which is overseeing the emergency response.
HFD plans to post the status of the team regularly on its social media platforms.
