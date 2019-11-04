A Broadway man recently won $250,000 from the Virginia Lottery.
According to a Monday press release from the lottery, Boyd Kephart won the Oct. 26 drawing of the Bank a Million game, which pays out top prizes of $1 million, $500,000 and $250,000. The totals are calculated after accounting for state and federal taxes, meaning winners take home the face value of the prize.
Kephart, who is retired, told lottery officials he was "dumbfounded" when he discovered he'd won and doesn't have immediate plans to spend the money, except paying bills.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Kephart said in the release.
Kephart bought his ticket at the 7-Eleven on West Lee Street in Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.